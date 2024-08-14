Saint Lucia Trending After Julien Alfred’s Fast Feat

“Where is Saint Lucia?” one headline by an international news outlet screamed after Julien Alfred comfortably bagged the 100 m Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics on August 3, 2024.

Now, millions worldwide have come to know the name, Saint Lucia, thanks to Julien Alfred and, of course, online search engines like Google.

Since August 3, 2024, Saint Lucia has become second only to the United States regarding online searches.

Alfred’s Instagram followers have grown to more than 130,000 and counting, as she continues to trend quite high on Google searches this week.

Cognizant of these facts, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is stepping up plans, along with the Government of Saint Lucia, to not only welcome Julien Alfred back home in a big way, but to align the track-star with brand Saint Lucia strategically.

The SLTA website has already revamped its home page.

The site, which has seen an increase in hits since the Paris Olympics, now boldly proclaims, “Congratulations to the fastest woman in the world, Olympic Champion Julien Alfred.”

It further states, “SLTA Celebrates Julien Alfred and her 2024 Gold & Silver Olympic Wins. Visitors are invited to Explore Saint Lucia Like an Olympian.”

Visitors have been invited to explore some of the formal facilities where Alfred has trod, such as the Soufriere mini-stadium with a view of the pitons. They are also lured to some of the athlete’s natural treks, such as the beaches, rain forests, and soothing mud baths at Sulphur Springs, among others.

