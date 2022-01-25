Saint Lucia Travel Portal Functioning After Weekend Glitch – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Saint

Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) wish to inform the public that all travellers must apply to enter Saint Lucia on the Saint Lucia Travel Authorisation Portal that functions via www.stlucia.org.

Last weekend, there were technical difficulties with the system, and consequently, a waiver on the requirement of a travel authorization letter was issued for a limited period.

However, as of Thursday 27th January 2022, all travellers are required to comply with the complete application process.

The Authorities thus wish to advise travellers and the general public that the following entry requirements are MANDATORY FOR ALL ARRIVALS:

“ALL travellers 18 years and older must complete and submit an online travel registration form to receive a Travel Authorization Letter.

This can be achieved via the Saint Lucia Travel Authorization Portal at www.stlucia.org/covid-19 .

ALL travellers five (5) years and over must take a COVID PCR test 5 days or less before arrival in Saint Lucia and submit the negative results to the travel registration portal for review and approval.

The test must be based on a nasopharyngeal swab. Saliva samples are not accepted.

The Travel Authorization Letter must be presented to the airline or ferry service on check-in. Failure to produce this letter may result in denied boarding of your flight or ferry.”

Travellers are urged to visit the website to familiarize themselves with the travel protocols and travel registration process, and to submit the application and documents at the stipulated times to avoid delay in receiving the Travel Authorization Letter.

The Authorities are committed to ensuring that all travellers are processed according to the protocols ensuring a high level of customer service and a warm welcome to Saint Lucia.

The Authorities deeply regret any inconveniences that this may cause and wish to thank travellers for their patience and understanding.

