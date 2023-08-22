Saint Lucia Tourism Transport Providers To Transition From ‘H’ To ‘TX’ Plates – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

In keeping with Section 55 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act (Cap. 8.01), the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information has been engaged in an exercise to regularize the operations of Tourism Transport Service Providers utilizing H plates to provide tourism transportation services.

This regularization process requires all approved tourism transportation service providers currently operating with H plates to transition to TX plates.

The verification and validation processes have been completed and submitted to the Saint Lucia Road Transport Board for consideration and approval of the Minister responsible for Transport, as required by Section 55 of the aforementioned Act.

Eligible operators are hereby informed that approval letters may be collected from the Transport Division at Union to facilitate registration with the approved TX permit.

All transitions must be completed by 30th September, 2023.

Operators who have been approved for transition are reminded that the use of H plates for tourism transport service will no longer be permitted to ensure compliance with Section 55 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act (Cap. 8.01).

Effective immediately, all applications for tourism transportation services (Taxi Permit) must be on the prescribed form available at the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports & Transport. Headline photo courtesy Southern Taxi Association (Vieux Fort)

