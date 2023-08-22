Saint Lucia Tourism Stages ‘Sustainable Comeback’ – Nearing Record Levels – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Announcing Saint Lucia’s half-year performance review at a news conference Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) declared a ‘sustainable comeback’.

“We have been resilient, and now we are proud to say that Saint Lucia as a destination is nearing record levels,” Lorine Charles-St. Jules told reporters.

The SLTA official disclosed that by the end of July 2023, Saint Lucia had recorded a twelve percent growth of stayover arrivals from 2022.

She said this represented 235 000 visitor arrivals over 2019, putting the destination at 90 percent of 2019 arrivals.

Charles-St. Jules said the basis for the performance was high destination demand, with rave reviews for Saint Lucia.

She also cited the resumption of travel.

She told reporters that January and May represented the ‘stellar months’, recording three percent growth over 2019 figures.

However, June and July recorded some dips.

But the SLTA Chief Executive Officer indicated that officials mentioned in March that the expected dip was due mainly to stock decline, United Kingdom challenges, and unexpected economic woes in the United States, the UK, and some Caribbean contraction.

She recalled that this year’s projection indicated that the Caribbean would be one of the growth pillars compared to last year.

“Definitely, we have seen such growth,” Charles-St. Jules told Tuesday’s news conference.

In addition, she said the United States market led for five months and recorded the best performance ever for Saint Lucia in April 2023.

The US occupied 56 percent of stayover arrivals for 2023 so far – the largest market share, followed by the United Kingdom with twenty percent.

“Canada has now doubled in size compared to last year. So Canada recorded one hundred percent growth so far for the year,” the SLTA official revealed.

Officials expect that by year-end, the Caribbean market will lead the growth due to discussions on improving regional air and ferry travel to Saint Lucia, in which Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire participated.

Charles-St. Jules told reporters that Saint Lucia recorded 6,500 visitors from the Caribbean for July, which she described as a significant improvement over last year.

Guyana, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines represented the growth areas.

