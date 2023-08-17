Saint Lucia Tourism Professionals In Line For ‘Dynamic’ Two-Week Training – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Excitement is building as the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association (SLHTA) again partners with the CHTA Education Foundation, along with tremendous support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund to give hospitality and tourism professionals in Saint Lucia affordable access to two weeks of dynamic training beginning on Monday, August 20th, 2023.

All the service-centric workshops are sold out with 216 enthusiastic participants waiting to begin their training.

The full-day workshops include Culinary-F&B, Housekeeping Safety & Organics, Strengthening Supervisors’ Skills and the core product, Fundamentals of Caribbean Supercharged Sparkling Service.

SLHTA CEO, Senator Noorani Azeez said “The Caribbean Supercharged Training will bring together micro-businesses, restaurants, marinas, guest houses, villas, independent properties and established resorts in a united effort to boost Brand Saint Lucia’s presence on the global tourism map. I am impressed with each individual’s commitment to grow themselves, their skills and knowledge. This is a tremendously positive reflection on Saint Lucia’s largest resource, our people.”

– Advertisement –

Karolin Troubetzkoy, known locally as Executive Director of the award-winning Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain resorts, spoke as Chairwoman of the CHTA Education Foundation. “I’m thrilled that Saint Lucia has an opportunity to enjoy, learn and deliver CARIBBEAN SUPERCHARGED SERVICE, and in so doing, join the 1,450 participants from Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba and Grenada, who have used these service-centric programs for their own development and their island-uplift. The Education Foundation is grateful to our Southern Transportation Sponsor, Sandals Foundation, who have ensured 76 people from the South can comfortably participate.”

Trainers Louise John & Suzanne Shillingford-Brooks are excited to return after enjoying wonderful reviews in 2019 with Heartfelt Guest Care. “We can’t wait to reconnect with familiar faces and meet plenty of new people as we work together to expand the guest experience in Saint Lucia,” said Shillingford-Brooks.

Learn more about the Education Foundation, its scholarships and training programs at www.chtaef.com and the breadth of SLHTA services at www.slhta.com.

SOURCE: Caribbean Hospitality & Tourism Association

– Advertisement –