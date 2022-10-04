Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Mourns Passing Of Derek Lewis – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority mourns the loss of the legendary production genius, Derek Lewis. Derek was never an ordinary man. On, and off the event site, he harnessed creativity and high standards to deliver measurable returns on investment, while building brand equity for the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, which he so meticulously produced for nearly two decades, under the auspices of BET Jazz.

Derek was an exemplary leader and a ‘professional father’ who left his mark on Saint Lucia, imparting knowledge to many apprentices year after year. He was instrumental in providing event production employment opportunities abroad for many Saint Lucians including musicians and technicians who are now evolving internationally.

To have known Derek was to have spent time with a genuine soul, shared a warm smile with his signature relaxation stick, and hear his infectious laugh or a kabawe’ experience. He had a profound connection with God and shared daily affirmations and encouragement with many. Moreso, he shared a deep connection with our island and was known to many from all walks of life.

On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, we extend heartfelt condolences to the Lewis family, his extended family, and loved ones the world over.

His legacy will live on in Saint Lucia as we will continue to build on the high standards that he has established for the product when we return with the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival in May 2023.

May he forever rest in peace.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

