Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Hosts A Successful Global Romance Summit – St. Lucia Times News

by Herma Demacque

The ‘Say Yes to Saint Lucia’ Global Romance Summit organized by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) brought together 150 travel advisors from the USA, UK, Canada, and the Caribbean this past weekend.

Professionals versed in transformation, design, and adventure presented on the best ways to sell Saint Lucia as the ideal destination for love and leisure.

The Romance Summit’s breakfast event provided participants with the tools required to effectively monetize their businesses. The featured speaker was Alan Berg who presented on current travelling trends.

“I’m thrilled to be back here in such a beautiful place,” he said. “When you talk about a destination wedding what is it? We know what we think because here we are in Saint Lucia, but nearly one in four couples consider their wedding to be destination whether or not they’re going abroad because they’re not in their local area. Of those, 43 percent said they’re getting married in a different state not a different country. So when you talk to people about a destination wedding you have to understand what they mean.”

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Dr Ernest Hilaire, committed to improving Saint Lucia’s tourism product even as the country continues to receive accolades.

“We’ve received the title of World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination on 13 occasions and hopefully this year will be the 14th; however, it is not just about the awards that we get. It is about the experiences that we deliver so that we live up to the standard of being the best place to be married and the best place to have your honeymoon. As such, we will continue to work on improving our services and ensure we have a world class product that is unparalleled.”

The objective of the ‘Say Yes to Saint Lucia Global Romance Summit’ held from Oct. 13 to 17, was to ensure that industry professionals experienced firsthand the island’s allure.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

