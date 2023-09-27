Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Hails Hyatt’s Strategic Expansion In The Americas – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority applauds the recent announcement by Hyatt Hotels Corporation regarding its strategic expansion in the Americas.

This exciting development includes the forthcoming Cas en Bas Beach Resort, slated for 2024, which will mark the debut of the Destination by Hyatt brand in Saint Lucia.

This expansion holds great promise for our island’s economy and the continued development of Saint Lucia as a premier tourist destination.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a globally renowned leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality, has demonstrated its commitment to growth and innovation in the hospitality sector.

Over the past five years, Hyatt has doubled its number of luxury rooms, tripled resort room capacity, and quadrupled its lifestyle room offerings. This momentum underscores Hyatt’s position as the leading choice for high-end travelers.

The Cas en Bas Beach Resort, a Destination by Hyatt branded property, is set to be a remarkable addition to Saint Lucia’s tourism landscape.

Nestled between two championship golf courses and the picturesque Cas en Bas Bay, the resort promises to be an idyllic retreat.

When complete, the resort will feature a range of amenities, including a pool, spa and wellness center, and an exciting array of dining options, nightlife, and events.

Honorable Dr. Ernest Hilaire Minister of Tourism for Saint Lucia, expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating, “We are thrilled to embrace Hyatt’s expansion, as this partnership carries enormous potential for both Saint Lucia’s tourism sector and our nation’s broader development. The forthcoming Cas en Bas Beach Resort is positioned to be a signature destination, promising visitors an unparalleled experience of luxury and relaxation. We eagerly anticipate the positive influence this collaboration will exert on our local communities and the overall economy.”

The sector anticipates the opening of the Cas en Bas Beach Resort in 2024 and sees this partnership with Hyatt as a significant milestone.

With various property developments currently underway and others in the planning stages, the island is on track to increase its room capacity by over 1,200 rooms by the year 2025.

This expansion is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic development, job creation, and growth across several sectors, including hospitality, agriculture, entertainment, and recreation.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

