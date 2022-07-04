Saint Lucia To Release CPEA Results On Wednesday – Edward Pleased With Outcome – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Education has decided to release the results of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) on Wednesday at the St Mary’s College auditorium from 10:00 am.

“I have the results in my possession. I have gone through the different grades and I am pretty much satisfied with what I have seen so far considering that this is the first time our children are actually doing the CPEA which is really a departure from the old Common Entrance as we knew it,” Education Minister Shawn Edward told reporters on Monday.

Edward spoke on the sidelines of a meeting of the cabinet on Monday.

“Based on what I have seen I am very pleased with the results. I think our children acquitted themselves very nicely and come Wednesday we will have a full declaration of the individual performances for students, schools, districts etc,,” the Minister disclosed.

Edward also responded to why the process had taken longer than in other countries.

“I don’t know about some other countries. As I would have indicated, this is the first time that we are doing the CPEA. We had to analyse the results. We had to ensure that we went through everything thoroughly. I know the point has been made in the public domain that some other Islands were in a position to release much earlier than us,” Edward told reporters.

However, he explained that people must consider that not all Caribbean territories use the CPEA for secondary school placements.

“For us, this is the basis for assigning students to secondary schools, so we had to do a lot more analyses than other countries. But I think Wednesday the 6th of July isn’t too late,” the Dennery North MP observed.

And he said he was excited to present what he had seen regarding the results of the 2022 CPEA.

Over two thousand Grade Six students began writing the CPEA in May at twenty-one local centres.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

