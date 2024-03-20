Saint Lucia To Regulate Noisy Music – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia will soon regulate noise pollution from the music blaring in public places and entertainment centers.

The authorities plan to implement measures to legislate the decibel level of the music.

Last year, concerned residents in the popular Rodney Bay entertainment hub and its environs raised the alarm over noise pollution in the community.

In response, the authorities sought clarification from the Attorney General’s office.

In this regard, the AG’s chambers were tasked with drafting legislation to address the noise pollution problem.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Gros Islet, Kenson Casimir, noted that the issue does not pertain solely to persons from the northern community but impacts venues across the island.

“We have a document in circulation, and one of the things we’ve done is that we’ve gotten from the police the barometers that we are going to use to fit into the noise pollution recommendations,” Casimir told reporters at a media briefing on Monday.

He explained that the regulatory standards would apply to venues across the board, whether in a residential community or one that is entertainment and residential.

The Gros Islet MP told reporters that the police had assessed “different decibel levels” from their evaluations and submitted recommendations to the Attorney General’s chambers.

Since the document was circulated some months ago, there has been some consultation with the nightclubs, bar owners, and residents.

“The only thing that has not been circulated is what the police suggested, in terms of what is objectively considered (to be) noise,” said Casimir.

“And even then, you will never be able to please everybody,” he contended.

“You will have some of the Dee Jays and the owners saying that it’s too low, and the residents saying that its too high,” he added.

“We’ve tried our best to get a middle ground,” the Gros Islet MP explained.