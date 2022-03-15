Saint Lucia To Introduce ‘Draconian’ Penalties For Gun Crimes – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is seeking to introduce stiff new penalties for gun crimes, including possession of illegal weapons and ammunition, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has announced.

The announcement came amidst a surge in gun violence, contributing to 17 homicides this year.

The PM has described the situation as alarming.

Speaking to reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Pierre, responsible for National Security, disclosed that his administration would be going to parliament soon to change laws relating to illegal possession of guns and ammunition.

– Advertisement –

“These crimes with these weapons must stop,” the Castries East MP asserted.

“So we are going to be stiffening the penalties, and they are going to be very draconian penalties when it comes to guns and ammunition,” Pierre stated.

He acknowledged that the government could not determine what the courts do due to the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature.

“But as far as the legislature is concerned, we are going to advise cabinet so we can instruct the AG to stiffen, really stiffen the penalties for gun possession, gun-related crime and ammunition,” the PM told reporters.

Headline photo: Internet stock image courtesy Andy Montes de Oca

– Advertisement –