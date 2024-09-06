Saint Lucia To Implement Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative

Saint Lucia is to implement the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), in line with the global project developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.
““Saint Lucia is working on implementing the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative at our hospitals. This initiative makes hospitals an environment that supports, protects and promote breastfeeding, with the goal of increasing breastfeeding rates here in Saint Lucia,” Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste disclosed.
He spoke at an event dubbed : ‘The Breast Feeding Fiesta Workshop’ held at St. Jude Hospital As breastfeeding Awareness Month comes to an end.
Medical specialists provided participants with a wealth of information on subjects important to the health of both mother and child.
Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Lisa Hunt said the event’s objective was to teach mother the importance of breastfeeding.
“We spoke about closing the gap and breastfeeding support for all. So we want all Saint Lucians to understand that breastfeeding is not an easy thing. It’s very challenging…[and] for it to be successful, we need the support of everybody,” Hunt stated.
She stressed the importance of breastfeeding mothers obtaining support from family members, spouses, workplaces, and the society.
One participant at the workshop emphasised the importance of such initiatives in empowering mothers with the knowledge and confidence to provide the best possible start for their children.
“It was very informative. I will say that I’m very pleased with the outcome and everyone who took part,” the mother stated
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.