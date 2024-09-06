Saint Lucia To Implement Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative

Saint Lucia is to implement the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), in line with the global project developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.

““Saint Lucia is working on implementing the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative at our hospitals. This initiative makes hospitals an environment that supports, protects and promote breastfeeding, with the goal of increasing breastfeeding rates here in Saint Lucia,” Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste disclosed.

He spoke at an event dubbed : ‘The Breast Feeding Fiesta Workshop’ held at St. Jude Hospital As breastfeeding Awareness Month comes to an end.

Medical specialists provided participants with a wealth of information on subjects important to the health of both mother and child.

Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Lisa Hunt said the event’s objective was to teach mother the importance of breastfeeding.

“We spoke about closing the gap and breastfeeding support for all. So we want all Saint Lucians to understand that breastfeeding is not an easy thing. It’s very challenging…[and] for it to be successful, we need the support of everybody,” Hunt stated.

She stressed the importance of breastfeeding mothers obtaining support from family members, spouses, workplaces, and the society.

One participant at the workshop emphasised the importance of such initiatives in empowering mothers with the knowledge and confidence to provide the best possible start for their children.

“It was very informative. I will say that I’m very pleased with the outcome and everyone who took part,” the mother stated