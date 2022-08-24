Saint Lucia To Host Women’s Economic Empowerment Event – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will host the Global Cooperative and Training Framework (GCTF) affiliated event on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. at the Harbor Club in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

This joint event, which emphasizes women’s economic empowerment, is being held under the theme, “Pursuing Inclusive and Gender-Equal Recovery: Empowering Women in the Post-Pandemic Era.”

The event seeks to raise awareness and broaden support for women in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and is being held as Taiwan, the United States, Saint Lucia, and other LAC countries collaborate to provide youth and women with vocational skills training that can lead to them becoming more marketable and employable.

Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, will offer opening remarks, followed by a keynote speech delivered by Ms. Kerri Hannan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs from U.S. Department of State, and Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert- Poyotte, Minister for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs of St. Lucia.

– Advertisement –

Speakers and panelists from countries across the region and beyond will join the event either in-person or virtually. They will share high-level policy recommendations and practical field experience.

Sponsors for the event are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Republic of China (Taiwan), the American Institute in Taiwan, and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. However, the event will be co-hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia; the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, and the Government of Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

– Advertisement –