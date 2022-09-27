Saint Lucia To Host Eastern Caribbean Golf Championship – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
The Saint Lucia Golf Association (SLGA) will be hosting the Eastern Caribbean Golf Association (ECGA) Championship for 2022.
After an absence of two years as a result of the pandemic, SLGA will be welcoming the best of the Eastern Caribbean golfers over two days, from 8th to 9th October, 2022 at the Sandals Golf and Country Club.
The following islands will be participating and hoping to take the trophy away from Antigua who had the winning team in 2019:
Antigua and Barbuda
Martinique
Guadeloupe
Croix
Marteen
Kitts
Barbados
Thomas
Saint Lucia is fielding a strong team and hopes to secure the trophy this year. The team comprises:
Men
Harith Khan
Anthony Spallone
Nicholas Beaubrun
Seniors
Terry Verdant
Eugene Edwin
Tim Mangal
Super Seniors
Kent Glace
Mchale Andrew
Women
Catherine Spooner
Debra Ross
Lesley Saunderson
Playing President – Mario Reyes.
Over 100 athletes are expected to participate in this tournament.
SLGA invites the public to come out and support Saint Lucia from the 8th to 9th October, 2022. The tournament starts from 7. a.m. to about 6 p.m. on each day. The course is open and there is no charge to the public. Come support Team Saint Lucia and enjoy a day of golf.
SOURCE: Sandals
