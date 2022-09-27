Saint Lucia To Host Eastern Caribbean Golf Championship – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Golf Association (SLGA) will be hosting the Eastern Caribbean Golf Association (ECGA) Championship for 2022.

After an absence of two years as a result of the pandemic, SLGA will be welcoming the best of the Eastern Caribbean golfers over two days, from 8th to 9th October, 2022 at the Sandals Golf and Country Club.

The following islands will be participating and hoping to take the trophy away from Antigua who had the winning team in 2019:

Antigua and Barbuda

Martinique

Guadeloupe

Croix

Marteen

Kitts

Barbados

Thomas

Saint Lucia is fielding a strong team and hopes to secure the trophy this year. The team comprises:

Men

Harith Khan

Anthony Spallone

Nicholas Beaubrun

Seniors

Terry Verdant

Eugene Edwin

Tim Mangal

Super Seniors

Kent Glace

Mchale Andrew

Women

Catherine Spooner

Debra Ross

Lesley Saunderson

Playing President – Mario Reyes.

Over 100 athletes are expected to participate in this tournament.

SLGA invites the public to come out and support Saint Lucia from the 8th to 9th October, 2022. The tournament starts from 7. a.m. to about 6 p.m. on each day. The course is open and there is no charge to the public. Come support Team Saint Lucia and enjoy a day of golf.

SOURCE: Sandals

