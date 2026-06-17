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Saint Lucia to host 170 delegates at Jaycees regional convention

17 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
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Saint Lucia will welcome around 170 delegates for the Junior Chamber International (JCI) West Indies National Convention, set for October 7 to 10 at Bay Gardens. The event is aimed at young people who want to make a positive difference in their communities.​JCI, also known as the Jaycees, is a global non-profit for young people aged 18 to 40. It focuses on leadership development, community service, and entrepreneurship, empowering youth to create positive change in their local communities and around the world.

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