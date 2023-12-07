Saint Lucia To Hold Public Consultation On Inflation – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs will be collaborating with the Department of Finance to host a Public Consultation on Inflation.

Given our current local and global economic realities as reflected in the price of commodities, this discussion is timely, relevant and necessary.

The primary purpose of this information-sharing session, slated for Thursday 14th December, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is to provide an open forum for public discourse guided by Dr. Adrian Augier, Economic Development Consultant, and a panel of relevant experts from business representative organizations supported by technical resources from the public sector.

This discussion is intended to gauge public sentiment on the subject, provide a prime sounding board for the examination of concerns and recommendations of stakeholders, and most importantly assist the average consumer who may be feeling the pinch at the register to better understand the drivers of the price shock being experienced.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Commerce takes this opportunity to invite the general public to pose pertinent questions, comments and/or recommendations to our panelists.

This may be done live via related social media platforms or submitted to Ms. Franny Monrose via email [email protected] ahead of the event.

This discussion will be aired on the National Television Network (NTN) and livestreamed via Zoom and the Government of Saint Lucia’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

– Advertisement –