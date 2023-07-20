Saint Lucia To Hand Over ECCB Monetary Council Chairmanship To Saint Vincent & The Grenadines – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to the Honorable Minister of Finance and Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Camillo Gonsalves, following an official Handing Over Ceremony on 21 July at the Beachcombers Hotel.

Minister Gonsalves will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Prime Minister and Council Member for Saint Lucia, Phillip J Pierre.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments.

Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council will convene its 105th Meeting where it will receive the Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Following the meeting, the new Chairman will host a media conference, where he will present the Communiqué, and along with other members of the Council, field questions from the media in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

SOURCE: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

