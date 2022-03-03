Saint Lucia To Conduct Psychosocial Support Services Survey In Education Sector – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, through the Educational Quality Improvement Project (EQUIP) will be conducting a Psychosocial Support Services Survey within the education sector.

The survey is expected to commence from March 4th, 2022, and last for a duration of no more than three (3) weeks.

The survey will collect relevant information, which is needed to support a comprehensive review of the psychosocial needs of children in primary and secondary schools as well as the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

It is expected that the information collected through the survey will facilitate improvements in the psychosocial services offered to these students, thereby supporting their psychosocial wellbeing and enhanced educational outcomes.

Furthermore, the information provided by the students will assist in the preparation of the development of a policy for psychosocial services.

The survey is being conducted by the Canadian firm of Dunn, Pierre, Barnett and Company Canada Ltd. As such, the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training encourages the general public, more specifically, parents and students at the participating schools, to cooperate with the enumerators and provide the requested information during the execution of the survey.

Source: Ministry of Education. Headline stock image courtesy Edwin Andrade

