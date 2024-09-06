Saint Lucia Steps Up Mosquito Control Amid Dengue Concerns

Amid concerns over dengue fever, forty cases of which Saint Lucia has recorded this year, the Ministry of Health’s Environmental Division has stepped up its mosquito control measures.

Environmental Health Officer Glenda Etienne-Cepal disclosed that the measures include house-to-house inspections to identify and eliminate breeding grounds in various communities.

In addition, Etienne-Cepal announced the identification and treatment of abandoned or open water sources, ongoing vector education with targeted groups, and providing information about vector breeding habitats and behaviors and tips for controlling vectors in and around the home.

Assessing and fogging learning institutions before the reopening of schools, extensive assessments and targeted fogging operations have also occurred to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and reduce the mosquito population.

“These measures are designed to create a safer environment for students and staff as they return to the educational institutions,” the Environmental Health Officer stated.

Another initiative involves removing community items with the potential to hold water and harbour mosquitoes and rats.

While these public health measures are crucial, Etienne-Cepal cautioned that the fight against mosquitos and dengue fever requires collective effort.

“We urge your community to take personal responsibility in controlling mosquito breeding sites around the immediate environment,” she said.“Your efforts should be targeted in your home. Fogging on its own will only take care of the adult mosquitos, leaving the larvae to continue their development into new generations of mosquitos days after fogging,” the Health Ministry official advised.

She urged regular checks and removal of standing water from containers such as flower pots and buckets, ensuring that gutters and drains are clear of debris to prevent water accumulation, using mosquito repellents, and installing screens on windows and doors.

In addition, Etienne-Cepal called on citizens to keep their yards and gardens well maintained by cutting back overgrown vegetation and removing any items that can collect water.

“The Environmental Health Division is committed to protecting the community from dengue fever and other mosquito borne diseases through these targeted interventions. By working together and taking these preventative measures, we can significantly reduce the risk and impact of dengue fever,” she asserted.

