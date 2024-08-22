Saint Lucia sixth at Goodwill

The 28th Goodwill Swimming Championships ended in Saint Lucia on a high note, with the gala dinner, presentation of awards, and cultural exhibition at Royalton Resort. That capped off three days of action at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre, featuring some 300 swimmers from 10 territories, the biggest edition of this meet ever.

Saint Lucia finished sixth in the standings, tallying 443 points, and taking 19 medals – seven gold, eight silver, and four bronze.

The top swimmer for Team Saint Lucia was indubitably Sapphire Parks, who got five gold medals, one of them setting a new meet record for 9-10 Girls 100-metre butterfly. She also added four silver medals.

Miles Andrew got two gold and three silver medals. Aniyah George took one silver medal; Maya Andrew, Sylvester James, and Michael Romero one bronze each. The 11-12 Boys 400-metre medley relay team (Caden Calderon, Nathan Lewis, Romero, and James) were third in their event as well.

Defending champions the Bahamas amassed an impressive 1,485.50 points, leaving their closest competitors, Trinidad & Tobago, trailing significantly with 902.50 points. Barbados returned to the podium after placing fourth last year, getting to 894 points for third., Jamaica took 798 points, and Suriname 473.