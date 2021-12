The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training recently signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with US-based NGO, STUF United Fund Incorporated, which is hoped will facilitate the narrowing of the digital gap locally through the provision of training for teachers and students in the area of coding, with an emphasis on animation and gaming. Chris Satney Reports:https://youtu.be/kXgomhVkK1k