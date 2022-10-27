Saint Lucia Signs MOU For Cruise Development – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) is delighted to have participated in and witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of Saint Lucia and Global Ports Holding (GPH) ltd.

Through this agreement, SLASPA anticipates a transformation of the island’s cruise product, more so, from the standpoint of the development of the port infrastructure.

Over the past few months, we have formally engaged with the various agencies and entities involved in developing the framework that will assist in realizing the expected deliverables of this undertaking.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, global cruisers require experiences that differ from destination to destination. We understand that this proposed investment by GPH, supported by the government and SLASPA, will enable Saint Lucia to modernize its cruise tourism product.

This initiative is aligned with the varied strategies of SLASPA and efforts to improve Saint Lucia’s maritime industry.

These plans aim to enhance maritime business, creating opportunities for local SMEs, the youth, and private sector entities, participating in the maritime industry.

The port council and management team are encouraged by this MOU and remain eager to realize the envisaged outcome of mutual benefits. We stand ready to continue our collaboration as we move forward with this partnership.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority

