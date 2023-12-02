Saint Lucia Secures 15th World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination Title – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has once again asserted its dominance as the ultimate romantic getaway by clinching its 15th title as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The grand ceremony took place in Dubai, UAE on December 1, 2023, where Saint Lucia emerged victorious amidst stiff global competition.

The distinguished accolade was proudly presented to the Honourable Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister, Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security, while in Dubai for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Saint Lucia’s 15th win in the Honeymoon Destination category solidifies its status as a premier choice for couples seeking a romantic and idyllic escape and provides an unparalleled experience for honeymooners seeking the perfect blend of luxury, natural beauty, adventure, and authentic Caribbean hospitality.

The World Travel Awards recognized globally as the hallmark of excellence in the travel and tourism industry, acknowledges outstanding destinations, hotels, resorts, and travel organizations.

Honourable Philip J. Pierre expressed his gratitude for this prestigious recognition, stating, “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the people of Saint Lucia. Our island is not just a destination; it is a haven of love, tranquility, and natural splendor. This achievement reflects the dedication of our tourism industry and the warmth of our people who contribute to making Saint Lucia a world-class honeymoon destination.”

From pristine beaches and lush rainforests to luxurious resorts and vibrant local culture, the island has consistently raised the bar by providing an enchanting backdrop for couples to celebrate their love and create lasting memories.

As Saint Lucia celebrates this milestone, the nation looks forward to welcoming more honeymooners from around the globe to experience the unparalleled romantic ambiance that has earned the island its 15th title as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

