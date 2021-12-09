Saint Lucia Scores With Sports Tourism Drive

Press Release:- The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has launched a new digital directory to showcase all that the island has to offer for visiting sporting groups and active holiday-makers.

The digital directory can be found on a dedicated web page at https://www.stlucia.org/en_UK/experiences/sports-tours/ and houses information on worldclass stadia, pitches and centres that are suitable for a range of sports tours including cricket, netball, rugby and tennis. There is also a specially produced video highlighting the major sporting venues across Saint Lucia.

The venues include; the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, named after Saint Lucia’s most successful Cricket player. Located near the touristic area of Rodney Bay in the north, the ground is known for its high standard facilities and is regarded by the West Indies Cricket Board as a standard for current and future venues in the Caribbean.

Further north is the Sandals Saint Lucia Golf and Country Club’s 18-hole, par-71 course, spread over the rolling hills of the Cap Estate in the north of the island, offers one of the most scenic and challenging rounds in the Caribbean. And in the south is the Philip Marcellin Grounds, a football venue located in Vieux Fort the 2nd largest town in Saint Lucia. The stadium is named after national goalkeeper Philip Marcellin. The grounds have a grass field, spectator stands and lights.

– Advertisement –

Mr. Thaddeus M. Antoine, Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority commented; “Sports tourism is on the rise, particularly from our key international markets and Saint Lucia has a strong offering with advanced facilities. One of the major pluses of boosting our drive to increase sports tours is that our people benefit too, as it broadens tourism out into the communities.”

Christopher Gustave from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said “We have welcomed schools, universities and clubs on successful cricket, netball and football tours to name a few. Although we are a small island, we have impressive facilities and of course year-round sunshine. Sports tourists tell us that in addition to being able to take part in the sport or activity they love, they have the opportunity to experience our beautiful island and meet our people. We are looking forward to welcoming many more sports tours in 2022 and beyond.”

Each venue is listed with an overview of its location, capacity and local community insights. Alongside the range of facilities, the island has plenty to choose from for accommodation from smaller guest houses to large-scale all-inclusive resorts.

Headline photo courtesy Quino Al (Unsplash.com)

– Advertisement –