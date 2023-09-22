Saint Lucia Robotics Team To Participate In First Global Competition – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Robotics team is gearing up to participate in the prestigious First Global Competition.

This global showcase of innovation and robotics excellence is scheduled to take place from October 7th to 10th 2023 and will bring together some of the brightest young minds from around the world to Singapore.

The First Global Competition is an annual international robotics event that encourages and celebrates the spirit of cooperation and collaboration among young innovators.

Thousands of students from more than 190 countries will compete in a thrilling game highlighting the importance of renewable energy.

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucian team, comprised of 5 people between the ages of 13 and 18 years, has been diligently preparing for the event since July, under the expert guidance and mentorship of Orbtronics, a renowned leader in robotics education and technology.

Orbtronics, as the guiding force behind Saint Lucia’s Robotics Team, has played a pivotal role in preparing the team members for this prestigious competition.

Keeghan Patrick, one of the directors of Orbtronics, expressed his pride in Saint Lucia’s team, saying, “We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with these five young minds. Their dedication and innovation have been truly inspiring, and we are confident that they will make Saint Lucia proud at the First Global Competition.”

The public is encouraged to follow Saint Lucia’s Robotics Team’s journey at the First Global Competition by visiting the official competition website: https://first.global/fgc/. Updates, highlights, and achievements will also be shared our social media platforms (@orbtronicsltd).

The team’s participation is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Baywalk Shopping Mall and the Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC).

Orbotronics extends thanks to its partners for joining in its mission of illuminating the path toward a more technologically empowered society.

SOURCE: Obtronics

– Advertisement –