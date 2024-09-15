Saint Lucia Represented At World Chess Olympiad

The grand opening of the 45th Chess Olympiad took place at the Dr Jeno Koltai Sports Centre in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday evening.

The event brought together thousands of players, team captains, FIDE Congress delegates, officials, tournament guests, and media.

Saint Lucia is one of the 194 countries represented, a record for this event. The 10-member team comprises five men and five women, along with two coaches.

The top-rated men’s player is 20-year-old Nathaniel Mathurin, with 1982 FIDE points. Sixtus Gabriel Sixtus, 44, has 1800. One of the island’s bright prospects, 17-year-old Justin James has 1745. Kaieem Elizee Kaieem, 23, has 1701. And 45-year-old Cyrus Daniel Cyrus has 1759. Valeriane Gaprindashvili is the men’s team captain.

The women include three teenagers, and just two players with FIDE rankings. Mila Liu is 16 years old. Chelsea Wahid, who has a 1470 rating, is 16. And unrated Shekinah Leonce is 15.

Additionally, the team numbers among its members Vernesa James, who is 48 and unrated, and Trisann Richards, 32, with a 1653 rating. Leonid Sandler is the team captain.

Action got underway on the tables on Wednesday. Saint Lucia’s women were swept by Bangladesh, and their men lost 3-1 to the Faroe Islands.

Gabriel got the sole win for Saint Lucia, beating FIDE Master Egilstoft Nielsen Hogni. Grandmaster Dam Ziska Helgi bested Mathurin, FIDE Master Rogvi Egilstoft stopped James, and Akselsson Apol Luitjen overcame Elizee.

For the women, Women’s FIDE Master Anjum Noshin defeated Liu. Women’s Candidate Master Walijah Ahmed had the better of Wahid. James was undone by Women’s Candidate Master Alo Nusrat Jahan. And Women’s FIDE Master Ahmed Wadifa topped Richards.

Saint Lucia’s men will next play Liechtenstein in the second round. The women will play against Barbados. Competition continues until September 23.

This year’s tournament marks a truly special moment in the history of chess, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation.

Over the past century, FIDE has worked tirelessly to promote the universal values of chess, bringing together minds from all corners of the globe in the spirit of friendship, respect, and competition.

Photo courtesy The International Chess Federation (FIDE)