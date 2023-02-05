Saint Lucia Reiterates Call For Taiwan’s Participation In WHO – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The 152nd Session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board Meeting convened in Geneva from January 30 to February 7, 2023.

The Government of Saint Lucia continued its call for Republic of China (Taiwan) to be included in the World Health Organization (WHO) meetings, activities and mechanisms.

Saint Lucia recognizes the efforts of Taiwan to stem the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its commitment to pandemic surveillance and information sharing with other countries through bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Taiwan has also leveraged smart technologies in fighting the pandemic, and implemented innovative anti-pandemic policies and measures. Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO mechanisms not only hinders the networking and information sharing among different parties, but also seriously undermines the effectiveness of communicable disease prevention and control efforts worldwide.

The WHO therefore is urged to include Taiwan into all health emergency-related meetings and mechanisms, such as WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence and the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), and to invite Taiwan to the ongoing talks related to the WHO pandemic accord and the amended International Health Regulations (IHR).

Taiwan, as an indispensable partner committed to helping the world, stands firm in its commitment to work with WHO and international partners. Saint Lucia, once again, urges WHO to include Taiwan in all technical meetings, activities, and mechanisms, as well as to invite Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health

