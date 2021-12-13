Saint Lucia Records Two New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- Today Monday December 13, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 2 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Sunday December 12, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 175 samples, which were collected from December 10, 2021 to December 12, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 1.14% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 100.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 9 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 79. Currently, there are 11 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 47, 914 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 247 are partially vaccinated and 2, 448 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday December 14, 2021 at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount Drugstore, Victoria Street from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

