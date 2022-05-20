Saint Lucia Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths And 93 New Cases Of The Virus – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday May 20, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a

total of 93 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday May 19, 2022 from a total of 298 samples of which 275 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 23 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 18, 2022 and May 19, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 31.2% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 24, 873.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 73 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 847. Currently, there are twenty three positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is severely ill.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 276 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 94.

COVID-19 death #275 is a 57 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #276 is an 87 year old female from the Castries district. Both of these individuals passed away on May 13, 2022.

The Ministry of Health expresses sympathies to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 53, 823 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 350 are partially vaccinated and 7, 399 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday May 21, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

– Advertisement –