Saint Lucia records three new cases of COVID-19

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Saint Lucia recorded three positive cases of COVID-19.

The individuals are a 44-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, and a 36-year-old female — all returning nationals who previously worked on cruise lines.

Upon return to Saint Lucia in June, they were all placed in institutional quarantine and were tested in keeping with the testing strategy for repatriated cruise line workers.

Upon receipt of these results, all three individuals have been transferred to the Respiratory Hospital for isolation and related supportive care. They are all currently doing well.

The risk to people in quarantine and the staff of the facility is assessed as low given the infection prevention and control guidelines in place at the state-managed quarantine sites.

These recently confirmed cases again prove the importance of quarantine as a measure to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to protect the health of every individual within our country.

We once again appeal that everyone supports our national effort to minimize the threat of COVID-19 by adhering to the protocols that have been put in place. We recognise that many of the measures put in place may seem inconvenient to the public, however, we strive to ensure public health and safety.

We continue to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include:

– regular hand-washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and

water are not available.

– cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

– using a mask when in public along with maintaining the six-feet physical distance

The Ministry of Health shall continue to provide further updates on COVID-19.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively

