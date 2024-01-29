Saint Lucia Records Three COVID-19 Deaths For 2024 – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia recorded three COVID-19 deaths during the period January 15-25, 2024, prompting hospitals to go on the alert.

The disclosure came in a Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs statement on Monday.

In the statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George noted increased hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

She also noted increased people presenting with flu-like illnesses at Emergency Departments, Wellness Centers, and private doctors’ offices.

“This is due to new COVID-19 variants, Influenza A and B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus,” Belmar-George explained.

Her complete statement appears below:

