Saint Lucia Records Three COVID-19 Deaths For 2024 – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia recorded three COVID-19 deaths during the period January 15-25, 2024, prompting hospitals to go on the alert.
The disclosure came in a Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs statement on Monday.
In the statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George noted increased hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
She also noted increased people presenting with flu-like illnesses at Emergency Departments, Wellness Centers, and private doctors’ offices.
“This is due to new COVID-19 variants, Influenza A and B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus,” Belmar-George explained.
Her complete statement appears below:
Photo: Courtesy Unsplash.com
Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.