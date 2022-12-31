Saint Lucia Records Six New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Friday December 30, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reported a total of 6 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Saturday December 24, 2022 to Thursday December 29, 2022.

This is from a total of 214 samples collected from December 23, 2022 to December 29, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.8% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29,757.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 1 individual diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 5.

Currently, there are no positive cases of COVID -19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

