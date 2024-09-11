Saint Lucia Records ‘Significant Increase’ In Hypertension

Saint Lucia has recorded what officials described as a ‘significant increase’ in the number of people with hypertension or high blood pressure, prompting concern from the government.
Health Minister Moses Jn Baptiste explained that hypertension and other non-communicable conditions like diabetes and strokes put a strain on emergency rooms at the OKEU and St. Jude Hospitals.
At Owen King EU Hospital, he noted that there had been an over 100% increase in emergency room visits due to non-communicable diseases.
On the other hand, there has been an over 200% increase in admissions related to non-communicable diseases at Saint Jude Hospital.
The minster emphasised the need for a national effort to address the rising health issues.
In this regard, he noted various programmess, including exercises and walks, have been organised to encourage healthier lifestyles and reduce the burden on emergency rooms.
“We are trying to encourage that, and trying to encourage community groups to get on board, to churches,” Jn Baptiste told reporters on the margins of Tuesday’s House of Assembly meeting.
He spoke of reducing salt and sugar intake, limiting processed foods, increasing physical activity, drinking fresh water, and improving mental health.
In addition, the minister stressed the importance of community and family involvement in promoting healthier lifestyles to reduce the impact of non-communicable diseases.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.