Saint Lucia Records Seven New COVID-19 Deaths & Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths – St. Lucia Times News

Today Tuesday October 4, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 86 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Friday September 23, 2022 to Monday October 3, 2022.

This is from a total of 629 samples collected from September 26, 2022 to October 1, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 14% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29, 517.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 205 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 45. Currently, there are four positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports seven new COVID-19 deaths and two new COVID-19related deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 300 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 101.

COVID-19 death #294 is an 89 year old female from the Micoud district.COVID-19 death #295 is an 85 year old male from the Gros-Islet district.COVID-19 death #296 is an 83 year old male from the Castries district.COVID-19 death #297 is a 62 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district.COVID-19 death #298 is an 85 year old male from the Micoud district.COVID-19 death #299 is a 92 year old female from the Micoud district.COVID-19 death #300 is an 84 year old male from the Anse La Raye district.

COVID-19 related death #100 is a 77 year old male from the Micoud district.COVID-19 related death #101 is a 76 year old male from the Castries district.

These deaths occurred during the period August 26, 2022 to September 16, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 60, 119 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 179 are partially vaccinated and 7, 859 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

