Saint Lucia Records Seven New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Monday November 15, 2021 confirms a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Sunday November 14, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 189 samples, which were collected from November 12, 2021 to November 14, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 3.70% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 844.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 10 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 243. Currently, two of these active cases are in critical state and five of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 44, 062 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 789 are partially vaccinated and 901 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Vieux-Fort Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount Drugstore at Victoria Street (appointment only) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

