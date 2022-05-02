Saint Lucia Records Seven New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Monday May 2, 2022 confirms a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday May 1, 2022 from a total of 55 samples of which 27 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 28 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 12.7% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 459.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 40 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 169. Currently, there is one positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 575 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 322 are partially vaccinated and 7, 272 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow, Tuesday May 3, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo (Internet stock image)

