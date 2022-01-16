Saint Lucia Records Second Homicide For 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia recorded its second homicide for 2022 with the shooting death of a man at Rocky Lane, Dennery.

Law enforcement officials told St Lucia Times the shooting occurred about 3:25 pm Sunday and identified the victim as Josher Vidal, 23.

An ambulance conveyed him to the Dennery Hospital where a medical practitioner pronounced him dead.

Earlier in the day, residents of Roseau discovered the body of a man on the ground in the community.

Police disclosed that the deceased, identified as Darrel Francois, also known as Dale, had sustained gunshot wounds.

According to the officials, people found the body about 7:40 am.

In addition to the two homicides, police are also investigating a shooting incident at Ravine Macock, Monchy, Gros Islet on Sunday about 2:00 pm.

Sources say a man in his thirties was sitting under a bus shelter when a lone gunman alighted from a vehicle and opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the leg.

A private vehicle transported the injured man to the hospital, according to information.

There are no further details at present.

