Saint Lucia Records One New COVID-19 Related Death & 96 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

On Wednesday August 3, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairsreports a total of 96 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed from Friday July29, 2022 to Tuesday August 2, 2022.

This is from a total of 424 samples, of which 376 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 48 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from July 27, 2022 to August 2, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 22.6% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 062.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 136 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 215. Currently,there are ten positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the totalnumber of COVID-19 deaths in country is 287 and the total number of COVID-19related deaths is 99.

COVID-19 related death #99 is a 49 year old female from the Castries district whopassed away on July 19, 2022. The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the family,friends and loved ones of this individual.

To date, a total of 54, 609 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 226 arepartially vaccinated and 7, 740 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequentupdates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

