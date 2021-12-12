Saint Lucia Records One New COVID-19 Case

Press Release:– Today Sunday December 12, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 1 new case of COVID-19. The samples were processed on Saturday December 11, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 352 samples, which were collected on December 10, 2021 and December 11, 2021.

This new positive case makes up 0.28% of all the samples processed on that date. This new case brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 098.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 16 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 86. Currently, there are 11 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 47, 914 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 247 are partially vaccinated and 2, 448 have received their booster shot.

– Advertisement –

Vaccination resume on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount Drugstore, Victoria Street from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –