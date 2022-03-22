Saint Lucia Records One New COVID-19 Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday March 21, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms 1 new case of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday March 21, 2022 from a total of 137 samples of which 111 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 26 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 20, 2022 and March 21, 2022. This positive case makes up 0.7% of all the samples processed on that date.

This new case brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 892.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 3 individual diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 15. Currently, there are 6 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill.

To date, a total of 52, 974 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 439 are partially vaccinated and 6, 958 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –