Saint Lucia Records One More COVID-19 Related Death & 99 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Friday August 5, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 99 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Wednesday August 3, 2022 and Thursday August 4, 2022.

This is from a total of 404 samples, of which 377 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 27 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 1, 2022 to August 4, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 24.5% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 161.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 93 individuals diagnosed withCOVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 220. Currently,there are eight positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total numberof COVID-19 deaths in country is 288 and the total number of COVID-19 related deathsis 99.

COVID-19 death #288 is a 95 year old male from the Castries district who passed awayon July 31, 2022. The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the family, friends and lovedones of this gentleman.

To date, a total of 54, 570 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 226 arepartially vaccinated and 7, 718 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow at various Wellness Centres as per the publishedCOVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequentupdates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

