Saint Lucia Records One More COVID-19 Death & 79 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Monday August 22, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairsreports a total of 79 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Friday August19, 2022 and Saturday August 20, 2022.

This is from a total of 322 samples, of which 280 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 42 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 16, 2022 to August 20, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 24.5% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 621.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 55 individuals diagnosed withCOVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 150. Currently,there are six positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total numberof COVID-19 deaths in country is 292 and the total number of COVID-19 related deathsis 99.

COVID-19 death #292 is a 76 year old female from the Dennery district who passedaway on August 17, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family,friends and loved ones of this individual.

To date, a total of 54, 750 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 172 arepartially vaccinated and 7, 775 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequentupdates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

