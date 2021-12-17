Saint Lucia Records Nine New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- Today Friday December 17, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 9 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday December 16, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 262 samples, which were collected on December 15, 2021 and December 16, 2021. This number of positive cases makes up 3.44% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 136. Confirmation was also received of the