Saint Lucia Records New Strides In Regional Exports – St. Lucia Times News

Export Saint Lucia continues its efforts to assist Saint Lucian producers in entering new markets and strengthening their presence in existing markets.

Tasked with this mandate, technical officers from the Agency recently embarked on a regional trade mission with the overall objective of sourcing and solidifying markets for fresh agricultural products.

Market research has shown that there is regional demand for Saint Lucian products including fresh produce across the Caribbean.

The trade mission’s objective also meshed well with the Government’s increased focus on expanding regional markets for locally produced crops including bananas and cacao.

The recent trade mission has proved successful, with recommitments by one country to purchase Saint Lucian produce once more, as well as new agreements with a major buyer on another island to make regular orders for Saint Lucian produce.

Export Saint Lucia has already facilitated one shipment to that buyer and is working on similar arrangements with other buyers. While there the officers also looked into the possibilities and potential for non-agri products and discussions are ongoing with prospective buyers.

Export Saint Lucia’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunita Daniel, shares the view that ‘the Caribbean region remains an extremely attractive market for Saint Lucian exports. Several Saint Lucian products are already on shelves across the region. Export Saint Lucia is pleased that agri-products from Saint Lucia are being enjoyed in even more parts of the region’.

Daniel added that the Agency continues to work closely with the Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture, in particular, to ensure that the collective mandate of the Government is realized through a unified effort.

These new arrangements signal great benefits for local exporters, specifically agri-exporters.

Agriculture Minister Hon. Alfred Prospere has expressed his pleasure with these new developments, citing the increased benefits for hardworking Saint Lucian farmers.

The Minister continued that the importance of trade within our region cannot be underestimated as in many instances our sister islands are our biggest trade partners.

Source: Export Saint Lucia. Headline photo: Internet stock image

