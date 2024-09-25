Saint Lucia Records Major Dengue Spike

Reported cases of Dengue are on the rise in Saint Lucia, according to the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs.

The island has confirmed 205 cases since January 2024, the majority occurring in Castries and Gros Islet.

According to the Health Ministry, 47% of all cases were reported in August alone.

“This surge in cases, which represents a 174% increase from July, marks a critical turning point in our dengue response efforts. We are seeing an increase, with September already confirming two-thirds of the August figures. The public must act now to reduce mosquito breeding sites in their homes and communities,” urged National Epidemiologist Dr. Michelle Francois in a Health Ministry statement.

To stop the viral infection spread, the Ministry of Health has advised the public to dispose of stagnant water, cover water storage containers, and use insect repellent regularly.

Health officials say about 75% of dengue infections produce no signs or very mild symptoms.

Individuals with a mild case may have a fever accompanied by rash, nausea, pain behind the eyes, and muscle or joint pain.

While dengue does not have a specific treatment, medical assistance to manage the virus can occur following clinical assessment.

The Ministry of Health has advised individuals showing signs and symptoms to seek medical care at their nearest Health and Wellness Centre.