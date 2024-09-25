Saint Lucia Records Major Dengue Spike

Reported cases of Dengue are on the rise in Saint Lucia, according to the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs.
The island has confirmed 205 cases since January 2024, the majority occurring in Castries and Gros Islet.
According to the Health Ministry, 47% of all cases were reported in August alone.
“This surge in cases, which represents a 174% increase from July, marks a critical turning point in our dengue response efforts. We are seeing an increase, with September already confirming two-thirds of the August figures. The public must act now to reduce mosquito breeding sites in their homes and communities,” urged National Epidemiologist Dr. Michelle Francois in a Health Ministry statement.
To stop the viral infection spread, the Ministry of Health has advised the public to dispose of stagnant water, cover water storage containers, and use insect repellent regularly.
Health officials say about 75% of dengue infections produce no signs or very mild symptoms.
Individuals with a mild case may have a fever accompanied by rash, nausea, pain behind the eyes, and muscle or joint pain.
While dengue does not have a specific treatment, medical assistance to manage the virus can occur following clinical assessment.
The Ministry of Health has advised individuals showing signs and symptoms to seek medical care at their nearest Health and Wellness Centre.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.