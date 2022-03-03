Saint Lucia Records Four New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday March 3, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 4 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday March 2, 2022 from a total of 201 samples of which 154 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 47 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 1, 2022 and March 2, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 1.99% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 733.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 23 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 87. Currently, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill and two are severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 373 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 652 are partially vaccinated and 6, 762 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Friday March 4, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

