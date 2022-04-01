Saint Lucia Records Four New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday April 1, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 4 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday March 31, 2022 from a total of 120 samples of which 95 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 25 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 3.3% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 959.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 4 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 21. Currently, there are 2 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 53, 203 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 360 are partially vaccinated and 7, 073 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday April 2, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –