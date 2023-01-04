Saint Lucia Records First Road Fatality For 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has recorded its first road fatality for 2023 with the death of a Bois Den, Jacmel man on Monday following a collision involving two vehicles the previous day.

Police have identified the deceased as 25-year-old Chandele Jules.

The collision occurred at Bexon at about 10:30 pm between a Suzuki car and an SUV.

Emergency personnel reported that when they arrived at the accident scene, they transported four seriously injured people to the OKEU Hospital, all of whom were occupants of the Suzuki.

However, the emergency responders said they did not transport any of the three occupants of the SUV to the hospital.

