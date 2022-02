– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia recorded another homicide Monday afternoon after a man on a motorbike sustained gunshot wounds and succumbed afterward, police have confirmed.

Law enforcement officials said the incident occurred along the Millennium Highway.

According to reports, a second male who was on the bike at the time sustained no injuries.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded six homicides for the year.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –