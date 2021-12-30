Saint Lucia Records 97 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Thursday December 30, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 97 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 575 samples, which were collected on December 28, 2021 and December 29, 2021. This number of positive cases makes up 16.87% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 570.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 65 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 255.

Currently, there are 20 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and six of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 297 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 407 are partially vaccinated and 3, 265 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday December 31, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros- Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres) from 9am to 2 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

